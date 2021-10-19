The crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress took a fresh twist on Tuesday as the Senator Magnus Abe-led faction inaugurated a parallel executive.

The inauguration was held at the Freedom House, a campaign secretariat set up by Abe located in the GRA, Port Harcourt in 2019.

The officials inaugurated were, Golden Chioma, state chairman; Mike Amakiri, deputy chairman; Inye Jack, secretary; Joy Woko, state woman leader among others.

Briefing newsmen after the inauguration, Chioma said their faction held the ward, local and state congresses that produced leaders at the various levels in the state, even as he called on Governor Nyesom Wike to prepare his handover note in 2023.



https://punchng.com/apc-inaugurates-parallel-exco-in-rivers/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1634643461-1

