The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of the ongoing State Congress in Oyo State due to forging of documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

Governor of Yobe State and chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, gave the order on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the party’s national secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Saturday morning, said the suspension of the exercise became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new party leaders in Oyo State.

The statement affirmed that APC under Governor Mai Mala Buni will not tolerate any act of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of process of any kind.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman, has however ordered the Oyo state Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing,” the statement said.

The APC also assured the teeming members of the party of a level playing ground and justice at all time.

https://leadership.ng/breaking-apc-national-headquarters-suspends-oyo-congress-over-irregularities/

