APC Parallel Congresses: Three Factional Chairmen Emerge In Akwa Ibom

The crisis rocking the opposition All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state came to the fore on Saturday as there are indications that more than three chairmen of the party emerged from the parallel congresses held at various locations in the state.

It was gathered from unconfirmed sources that the group loyal to Bishop Akpan, another APC chieftain in the state held its separate congress, bringing the number of congresses in the state to four.

The other three factions are those of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ita Enang and that of National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

Akpabio’s faction held its congress at the Kara Event Centre situated along the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Uyo; while Akpanudoedehe’s own was held at the Sheergrace Events Centre, also in Uyo the state capital.

It was gathered that the congress committee from Abuja, led by Hon Sheriff Banki monitored the congress held by Akpanudoedehe’s faction only.

Akpabio’s group elected Mr Steve Ntukekpo as its state chairman, Mr Austin Ekanem emerged as chairman of Akpanudoedehe’s faction while Mr Douglass Pepple was elected for the Senator Ita Enang’s group.

Senator Akpabio and Ita Enang, it was learnt, had visited the congress venue of Akpanudoedehe’s camp where they also addressed the congress committee from Abuja

Speaking during one of the congresses which held at Kara Event Centre, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Major Gen Mohammadu Buhari (retd), on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, said however that the different congresses are working for the interest of the party.

According to him, people must always disagree to agree amongst themselves adding that at the end of the day APC would be positioned to take over the Hilltop Mansion House in 2023.

He said, “I have seen other congresses going on, all are working for the APC. People must always disagree to agree but the most important thing is that we are all working for the party”.

The Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks called on party faithful not to look at the disagreement among the leaders of the party, assuring that such disagreements would be settled at a round table.

He promised to work towards ensuring unity among the different party leaders in the state to position the party to take over power in 2023.

Akpabio said “The election committee led by Sheriff Banky, earlier I’ve gone to sheer grace and I addressed them when I was passing here, l saw many of our party faithful and all the delegates I had to stop by to address you and I said I must find out what is going on, I want you to note today, do not look at the disagreement of the elders, because every war whether first world war or second world war was settled at the round table and many of you will not be there when the war will be settled.

“But one thing is sure, I brought the message of peace. Now you are wrestling power from a sitting government don’t take it for granted, it’s not a tea party, no single group can do it alone, we must do it together, but one thing we can resolve is, never again shall we be in opposition in 2023 and we should be wise in electing who will lead us”.

Our correspondent reports however that the different factions apart from that of Senator Akpan Udoedeghe later met in the night allegedly to harmonise their differences.



https://punchng.com/apc-parallel-congresses-three-factional-chairmen-emerge-in-akwa-ibom/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1634455827

