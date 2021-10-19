APGA Campaign Tour In Idemili North Local Government (Photos)

Idemili North Root For Soludo/Ibezim Candidacy

The people of Idemili North local government area of Anambra State today, Tuesday, 19th October, 2021 thronged St Alphonsus, Nkpor, venue of the Local Government Campaign Tour of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Party, APGA where they unanimously threw their support behind the APGA candidate.

The National Leader and Board of Trustees Chairman of APGA, Governor Willie Obiano led the party stakeholders at the state and local government level to the venue, including the former National Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh, Member representing Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, Member, representing Idemili at the State House of Assembly, Honourable Ifeanyi Chiewku, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Barrister Ifeatu Obiokoye, his counterpart at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, Barrister Vera Okoye, among others.

The APGA Standard Bearer, Professor Soludo and his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim were also present at the tour.

