APGA Campaign Tour In Nnewi Today (Photos)

Made In Nnewi Vehicles Will Become Anambra State Government Official Vehicles Under My Watch…Professor Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance party flagbearer, Professor Chukwuma Soludo says under his watch, made in Anambra Vehicles will be the official vehicle during his administration.

Professor Soludo made the assertion when the National Leader and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Governor Willie Obiano led party faithful to Nnewi North local government area for its open air local government campaign.

According to Professor Soludo, Nnewi spirit is the Igbo spirit, saying that it is in line with the General orientation of his manifesto, to have livable and prosperous homeland.

The APGA flagbearer said that Nnewi started the experiment of Aku Luo Uno principle which led scholars from outside Nigeria to Nnewi, stressing that they will patronize made in Anambra product, pointing out that with their cooperation, his administration will implement his manisto to make Nnewi become a place sort for and urged them not to throw away their votes by voting for the wrong party.

Governor Obiano who appreciated the people of the area for voting for him when he ran for his second term in office, emphasized that with the people, APGA is better positioned for victory.

He added that Professor Soludo is has all it takes to do better than him.

Senator Victor Umeh, the APGA Campaign Director General, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, among others, were present at the event.

Some defectors from other parties were recieved into APGA at the event.



