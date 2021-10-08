APGA Campaign Tour Train Arrives Onitsha South LGA (Photos)

The All Progressives Grand Alliance party has flagged off campaign in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state.

The campaign flag-off which took place at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, had the Board of Trusttees of the party, Governor Willie Obiano, APGA flag bearer, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, among others, in attendance.

With the successful flag-off, campaigns can now officially begin in the local government.

