APGA Candidate, Soludo, Storms Bridge-Head Market Onitsha (Photos, Video)

Bridge-Head Market agog as traders receive APGA governorship candidate for November election, Chukwuma Soludo in their market.

Thousands of traders are out here to show solidarity to the man who ensured the survival of many businesses through his banking policies when he was the Governor of CBN.

Accompanying Soludo are; Anambra State Commissioner of Trade and Commerce; Hon Uchenna Okafor (Wiper), TC Chairman of Onitsha South; Hon Emeka Asoanya, Member Representing Onitsha South Constituency 1 and 2; Hon. Uzoma Eli and Hon. Beverly Nkemdiche.

They were welcomed by the President General of Bridge Head Market, Chief Sunday Obikeze, Coordinator General of 45 Communities of Old Aguata (OAU), Sir Peter Okala and Chief Ebere Udo, Committee Chairman.

#APGA_Soludo_Ibezim

Soludo has taken the space

#APGAFirst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWP_KQLoFk

