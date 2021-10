The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the right to hold its national convention.

The court gave the ruling on Friday.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/10/29/breaking-appeal-court-grants-pdp-right-to-hold-national-convention/

