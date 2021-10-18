Apple Announces Macbook Pro With New M1 Pro And M1 Max

Supercharged for pros.

The most powerful MacBook Pro ever is here. With the blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip — the first Apple silicon designed for pros — you get groundbreaking performance and amazing battery life. Add to that a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, the best camera and audio ever in a Mac notebook, and all the ports you need. The first notebook of its kind, this MacBook Pro is a beast.

From $1999

Available starting 10.26

M1 Pro and M1 Max scale the amazing M1 architecture to new heights — and for the first time, they bring a system on a chip (SoC) architecture to a pro notebook. Both have more CPU cores, more GPU cores, and more unified memory than M1. Along with a powerful Neural Engine for supercharged machine learning and upgraded media engines with ProRes support, M1 Pro and M1 Max allow pros to do things they never could before.

M1 Pro

Scary fast.

M1 Pro takes the exceptional performance of the M1 architecture to a whole new level for pro users. Even the most ambitious projects are easily handled with up to 10 CPU cores, up to 16 GPU cores, a 16‑core Neural Engine, and dedicated encode and decode media engines that support H.264, HEVC, and ProRes codecs.

M1 Max

Scary faster.

M1 Max is the most powerful chip ever created for a pro notebook, with 10 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It delivers two times faster graphics processing and double the memory bandwidth of M1 Pro. And it has a dedicated media engine for decode and two for encode — with up to two times faster video encoding — and two ProRes accelerators for even higher multistream performance.

Choose your size. Choose your chip.

Let it rip.

The new MacBook Pro is available in 14- and 16-inch models. Each can be configured with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and offers unprecedented levels of pro performance. So you can manipulate millions of polygons in Cinema 4D, edit up to seven streams of 8K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro, or grade color in HDR on 8K 4×4 ProRes video — all miles away from the edit bay.



https://www.apple.com/macbook-pro-14-and-16/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...