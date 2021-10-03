Mr Nurudeen Olakekan Saliu,the ex husband of Ara, the popular talking drummer; is the new Oba elect of Oworonshoki in Lagos state. If confirmed by Lagos state Government, he will be the next Oloworo of Oworo after his father. GISTMASTER gathered In a Facebook post by his younger sister, Princess Adunni, people from far and near sent congratulatory messages to the Oba- elect and a close pal of Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
-By Niyi Tabiti
ARA’s ex husband, Nurudeen Saliu is new Oba-Elect of Oworonshoki
Mr Nurudeen Olakekan Saliu,the ex husband of Ara, the popular talking drummer; is the new Oba elect of Oworonshoki in Lagos state. If confirmed by Lagos state Government, he will be the next Oloworo of Oworo after his father. GISTMASTER gathered In a Facebook post by his younger sister, Princess Adunni, people from far and near sent congratulatory messages to the Oba- elect and a close pal of Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.