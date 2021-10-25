Are You In The Wrong Career?

If you’re not happy with your career, it’s hard to pinpoint what you might want to do instead. But as long as the job gives you a sense of purpose and fulfilment, sticking around may be the best option for now.

Here’s how to figure out if you’re in the wrong career, and what to do next.

1. Look for careers that are similar to your current job

If you’re not happy with what you do, it’s tempting to assume there must be something wrong with the career. But sometimes, it’s simply the job itself that you don’t like. If you start to look at other careers that are similar to what you currently do, you might find one that strikes a chord with what you want to do next. Do some research on the internet and talk to any contacts you may have in that space to get an idea of what the career is like in reality.

2. Consider taking a course in something related to your field

Many careers are not directly related to what you studied or do now. There may be other opportunities that are more aligned with your interests but have less of an obvious connection with the job you have now. It might be worth looking at a course that is related to your current job, even though it’s not directly related to the field you do now.

3. Take a vacation from work and try something new

It may be just that you need a break from the constant activities and tasks of your job to experience something new and different. It may be the catalyst you need to find a more interesting career path or give you a stronger connection to your job.

If you’re in your job because you feel trapped, it might be time to take a break from the routine. Try taking one month off and trying something new. For example, if you have been working for two years as a product designer at a tech company and have gotten quite used to the monotony of the job, taking a vacation will do a lot of wonders to reawaken your senses and make work exciting again.

4. Find out about other careers that you might like

Another way to find a new career is by finding out what others who do similar jobs do and their salary compared with yours. If you want to become an architect, for example, there are public forums you can ask to know what architects earn and if it is a good decision to make a career switch.

In conclusion, don’t be afraid to ask for help when you feel stuck. Seek someone experienced that you can talk to and who is willing to guide you in making the right decisions.

Source: https://www.thejobhunch.com/article/are-you-in-the-wrong-career-here%E2%80%99s-how-to-tell-and-what-to-do-about-it

