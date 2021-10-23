Aregbesola Reacts To Armed Attack On Abolongo Custodial Centre

ARMED ATTACK ON ABOLONGO CUSTODIAL CENTRE

At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

Armed squad unit members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched.

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the incident occurred.

The Minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. He is monitoring the situation.

He has assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmenin and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.

Security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants.

This has led to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily. However, those who are on the run are advised to turn themselves in, as escape from lawful custody is a serious offense. The full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested!

Signed

Sola Fasure

Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...