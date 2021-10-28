Assent To North’s Exit Request For South East – Ohanaeze Tells FG

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Federal Government to assent to the request by some Northern groups for South East to exit from Nigeria, insisting that the Igbo are no longer safe in the country.

In a statement in Abakaliki, yesterday, Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, noted that they had assessed the standpoints of the Northern groups that approached Abuja Federal High Court, explaining that their action was informed by the need to curtail violence and destruction as a result of the agitation for secession championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Isiguzoro applauded the Northern groups for indirectly divulging clandestine conspiracies from the North to push the South East out of Nigeria, as being championed by the Coalition of Northern Nigeria Groups.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has assessed the standpoints of the Northern groups that approached Abuja Federal High Court to request that the National Assembly should be coerced by the court before their conclusion on the ongoing constitution amendment to allow the South East to exit from Nigeria.

“The plaintiffs led by Nastura Shariff, Balarabe Rufai, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam, explained that their action was informed by the need to curtail violence and destruction as a result of the agitation for secession championed by IPOB.”



https://guardian.ng/news/assent-to-norths-exit-request-for-south-east-ohanaeze-tells-fg/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...