Atletico Madrid Interested In €25m Rated Onuachu

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Paul Onuachu.

According to reports from Spanish news outlets Marca, Onuachu is wanted by Athletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and contact has been made with Genk for Nigerian.

The lanky striker extended his contract with Genk to 2024, but Genk will only entertain an offer that matches their valuation for the striker.

It is understood that Onuachu will cost about 25 million euros and according to Marca, Atlético Madrid aren’t put off by the asking but will try to negotiate for a lower fee.

The 27-year-old Onuachu scored 35 goals last season and has already scored eleven in all competitions this season.



Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/atletico-madrid-interested-in-e25m-rated-onuachu/

