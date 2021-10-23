Attack On Rail Track Confirm Bandits Are Terrorists – CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the attack by bandits on rail track was a terrorists act and bandits should be labelled so.

CAN said the attack on the rail track which has led to the suspension of train services from Abuja to Kaduna ,was another additional cause for concern by the people of Kaduna state and those coming to do business in the state.

Rev.John Joseph Hayab, Vice President of CAN( 19 Northern States and FCT) and Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter, said in a statement titled ‘Attack on Kaduna -Abuja Rail Track, A Final Onslaught by Bandits’,that the Kaduna bandits had become very strong and daring to our government and security agents.

“Thank God Governor El-Rufai himself has called on the federal government to declare bandits as terrorists so that our security forces can kill them further shows that the era of denials and playing politics with insecurity is coming to an end.”

“Unless we maintain a firm position against those tormenting our citizens these bandits will not allow us to see peace.”

According to him, “now that the bandits are destroying rail lines, what else have they not done to confirm they are terrorists and enemies of the state?”

“Our Government should act decisively now before it will be too late,” he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/attack-on-rail-track-confirm-bandits-terrorists-can/

