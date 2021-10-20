Ayo Fayose Boards An Okada In Lagos To Avoid Missing His Flight (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Stuck in Lagos traffic, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose boarded an Okada with his Police escort in Ikeja, in order to avoid missing his flight, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/1972952869577096/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: