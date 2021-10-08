Baby Found Abandoned In Delta Community (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A baby was found abandoned somewhere in Amukpe community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, October 7, NaijaCover Reports.

According to a Facebook page, Oghara Voice, Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said the baby is currently at the police clinic in the community.

“A child was abandoned somewhere in Amukpe yesterday. A Good Samaritan saw the baby and informed police.The little baby now is at the police clinic. The baby’s pictures are attached here incase someone can identify the mother.” the post reads.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...