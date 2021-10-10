Back-Up Employment With Productivity, Reduce Expenditure — Kalu Tells FG, State

Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has called on federal and state governments to think out of the box and reduce the creation of ministries, departments and agencies, saying employment creation through such means increases recurrent expenditure.

He urged them to increase the manufacturing and agricultural sectors to generate sustainable employment that will benefit the economy and people.

Speaking with ABN TV in Abuja on Saturday, the former governor of Abia state said recurrent expenditure should be less than the capital expenditure.

He said during his tenure as governor, the administration ensured that recurrent expenditure remained at 25 percent while capital was pegged at 75.

He insists that input without output breeds a troubled economy.

“States and indeed the federal government should not engage in employment for the fun of it. They should back it up with productivity.

“It creates an unhealthy economy when recurrent is higher than the capital. It cannot be sustained anywhere.

“Agriculture and manufacturing will give huge support in making productive employment. Instead of creating more avenues for expenditure, there should be more avenues for income”, he advised.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/back-up-employment-with-productivity-reduce-expenditure-sen-kalu-counsels-fg-states/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...