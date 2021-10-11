Bakare Describes 1999 Constitution As A Glorified Death Certificate

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCG), Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to spearhead the change of the 1999 constitution.

He said the constitution is the harbinger of the problem confronting Nigeria, describing it as “a glorified death certificate.”

Speaking in his state of the station broadcast, Bakare challenged Buhari to stop passing the buck to the National Assembly.

He asked Buhari to “tear down this inihibitive constitution.”

He said the 1999 constitution which started with, “We the People” was imposed on Nigerians by the military.

Bakare reiterated that restructuring of Nigeria and change of the constitution is more pressing than the discussion about power shift.

He also announced the formation of Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement to take back Nigeria.

According to him, the Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, movement has been launched because it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.

“There will be a change of government in 2023,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/bakare-describes-1999-constitution-as-a-death-certificate-asks-buhari-to-tear-it-down

