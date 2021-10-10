Bala Mohammed: A Governor ‘Defining The Pace Of Leadership’ In Bauchi State (Video)

Without stretching the conversations and highlighting an exodus of achievements, Governor Bala Mohammed would definitely fall into the shortlist of performing Governora in Nigeria at the moment.

The insightful and people’s oriented Governor has annexed a spec of opportunities, which is consistently beneficial to the good people of Bauchi.

Indeed, some of his policies has attracted viable possibilities, and the State’s economy is thriving in all sectors; especially in Agriculture, ICT, Solid Minerals, and and solving the housing deficits in the State.

Governor Bala’s poise to carry the good people of Bauchi along is remarkable. As Bauchi maintain a decent position amongst other Nigerian States for ease of doing business. The soft Spoken Governor isn’t relenting in creating a track which every Local and Foriegn Investors.

Ofcourse, Governor Bala Mohammed is a palpable definition of Generous and Innovative Leadership.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bQYMuGlz2Y

Source: https://ngg.ng/bala-mohammed-a-governor-defining-the-pace-of-leadership-in-bauchi-state/

