Bandits Intercept GUO Luxurious Bus, Kidnap 90 Passengers In Edo

A fully loaded luxurious (Volvo marcopolo) bus with an inscription “GUO OKEKE MOTORS” was early on Wednesday intercepted by armed bandits with about 90 passengers kidnapped.

A source who witnessed the incident told Pointblanknews.com that, “the bus which was travelling from Owerri in Imo state and heading to Abuja with about 90- passengers including another 35 additional passengers on attachment on board unfortunately ran into the waiting hands of dare-devils armed bandits just after the Ena- river before Okhuessan community along Ewatto to Ubiaza express road at about 1:20am this morning and 123-passengers including driver on board have been kidnapped into the forest while the remaining 2- escaped through the windows of the commercial bus into the bush before one of them was later rescued by a hunter at Okhuessan forest and brought to the popular Angle-90 junction in Ubiaza at about 5am this morning for possible assistance.”

According to the source, “at the moment, there is no clue as to the whereabouts of the kidnapped victims and there is also no rescue team whatsoever from any quarters though my personal interaction with the passenger who was fortunate to have escaped and rescued revealed the armed bandits were all armed with Ak-47 assault multipurpose rifles and a sharp matchet each and they are suspected to be fulanis by tribe.”



http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/news/breaking-armed-bandits-intercept-guo-luxurious-bus-kidnap-over-90-passengers-in-edo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...