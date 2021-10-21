Bandits Kidnap 13 Passengers In Niger State

The Police Command in Niger on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of 13 passengers by gunmen at Konar Barau village of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the state capital.

He said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver with N131,500.

The commissioner said already aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums had commenced and solicited the support of residents, especially those in rural areas, to assist the police with reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the miscreants.

“We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in the state.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.

“All we require from residents is vital intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary security action,” he said. ( NAN)



https://dailytrust.com/bandits-abduct-passengers-in-niger

