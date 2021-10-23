Bandits Kidnap 3 Travellers In Ekiti After Gun Battle With Soldiers

Three travellers have been abducted in Ayedun-Ekiti, in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State following a gun duel between gunmen and soldiers in the area.

Those kidnapped were said to have been held at Ayedun-Ekiti, a town located along the same axis, after the soldiers succeeded in botching the kidnapping attempts at Ayebode.

The police spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, said the gunmen abducted three persons during the confrontation.

Abutu stated that the combined forces of the military and the police rescued six other captives from the gunmen.

The statement read, “The information we heard was that four persons were abducted. Security operatives responded swiftly to the situation and rescued six persons.

“We have begun investigation and we will try and ensure that the abductees are brought back safe and sound.”

It was gathered that though the solders foiled kidnap attempts in the two communities, three commuters were later picked up by the gunmen as they escaped into the bush.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/22/bandits-abduct-three-travellers-ekiti-after-gun-battle-soldiers

