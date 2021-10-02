Bandits Kidnap Niger State Perm Sec & His Granddaughter

BREAKING: Gunmen suspected to be bandits have allegedly kidnapped the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, along with his granddaughter.

https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1444214367357181955

