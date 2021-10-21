Bandits Kidnap Prospective Corps Member On Her Way To NYSC Orientation Camp (Pics)

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a prospective Corps member, Iorliam Jennifer Awashima, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the Benue State University graduate was on her way to the NYSC camp in Kebbi State for the 2021 Batch C Stream One orientation course, when she was abducted alongside other passengers.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 20, around Zamfara axis. The driver of the vehicle and some others were said to have managed to escape.

Her names are Iorliam Jennifer Awashima. She just graduated from Benue State University ,from the English department. She was mobilised to serve at Kebbi State. So she left yesterday but unfortunately bandits caught up with them and she was among those kidnapped .according to the driver, it was around Zamfara axis.

The driver and some persons were able to escape from the bandits.

What a country � … we living in fear of the unknown, a young girl graduates , and posted to serve her mother Land and boom bandits kidnapps her on her way to NYSC camp… I know u all will say I should not ask this question here but I want to ask , Mr Comander in chef is Security too much to provide for your citizens ��� ….. I’m affected cause she’s my sister

PRAY for Awashima to come back in one piece �

May the Angels of heaven cause confusion in their camps , Awashima I declare palsm 91 will speak on your behalf…… , those Bandits will know no peace until they release you …

I am not Just typing I am typing with faith and believe because you can’t be connected to me and go missing……

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5589177341097880&id=100000170078734

Facebook user, Susan Nenger wrote As Sighted By NaijaCover.

Also confirming the incident, Benue activist Ukan Kurugh, urged anyone with useful information to contact: 07032164404 or the nearest police station.

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

