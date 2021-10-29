No fewer than 20 operatives of Nigeria security agencies have been reportedly butchered in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and bodies set ablaze by the notorious bandits operating in the state.

DAILY POST gathered that the security operatives were sent to a village where bandits have been ravaging for a long time without any security stoppage.

It was gathered that bandits ambushed the security operatives, killed scores of them and set the corpses on fire in the early hours of Friday.

Among the victims was Alhaji Shehu Mallami, a resident of the community.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Aminu Mary confirmed the incident, saying that the state commandant of the corps had already left to the scene to ascertain what really happened.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/29/bandits-kill-20-security-operatives-in-zamfara-set-their-corpses-on-fire/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1635530483

