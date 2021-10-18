Bandits Shoot At Villagers At A Market In Goronyo, Sokoto, Kill 49 People

At least 49 persons have been killed after gunmen invaded a market at Goronyo town in the Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State.

One of the villagers told SaharaReporters that residents have fled the community following the insecurity in the area. He noted that gunmen rounded up villagers in the market and opened fire on them.

He said: “Gunmen on Sunday evening killed at least 49 at Goronyo town of Sokoto State.

“The incident happened yesterday evening on the market day of the town. The gunmen rounded up people in the market while it was full of activities and started opening fire randomly. The town is now deserted.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the assailants attacked the market in large numbers on Sunday night, shooting sporadically and killing several persons.

In the past two weeks, bandits have launched attacks on a village market in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, some bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state recently resorted to writing letters to reach out to families of their victims to demand ransoms.

A source, who was privy to the bandits’ new antics in Sokoto, said a letter was written to a traditional ruler in Burkusuma, demanding a ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/18/update-sokoto-community-deserted-bandits-open-fire-villagers-busy-market-kill-49?s=08

