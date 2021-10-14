Barber Cuts Customers’ Hair With Axe (Photo)

A barber from Kiambu is making headlines by shaving clients’ hairs using an unorthodox tool. Julius Mwangi uses an axe to shave hair at the Clippers Kings barbershop.

Speaking in an interview, Mwangi, said he started shaving with an axe three months ago. Mwangi said he took up the axe to attract new clients, admitting that it worked.

“Famous people were coming around often and I decided to look for a unique way to attract customers and make shaving fun. That is how I landed on an axe”, he said.

Mwangi admitted that the axe brings hoards of people to the establishment, but not everyone is enthusiastic about being shaved with an axe.

“When people hear of a barber shaving with an axe, they are curious to know where. Some come to see and take photos with the axe but prefer not to be shaved with it.

Some come full of fear, but I help them overcome it”, he said.

Mwangi divulged that shaving with an axe has some advantages over the shaving machine.

“The axe gives a smoother shave which is more suitable for the Jordan style. Also, when there is a blackout, I continue with my work as usual”, he said.

The barber also revealed that the axe is better suited for shaving clients with full beards.

Mwangi disclosed his plans, saying:

“I am looking for a lighter axe because this is a bit heavy. I currently charge KSh 500 (N1,848) for a shave but the price will go up with demand.”

https://wondertvmedia.com/barber-cuts-customers-hair-with-axe/

