Basketmouth Laments After Spending N58k On Haircut In The US (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has narrated how he spent a huge 100 dollars note (N58,000) to have a haircut in the US, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Basketmouth shared the video of his new nice haircut and lamented bitterly for spending such a huge amount.

In the video, he vowed not to have a haircut in the next six months because of the huge amount spent on this particular one, he said:

“I’m just leaving the barbershop right now, the guy doesn’t open on Sundays but he did, thanks to my guy that hooked him up, after I was done, I asked how much he said just 100, I couldn’t say that it is too high because people were there, so I gave him a hundred dollars, 58 thousand naira! I love the hair but this hair no go fit grow o for at least 6 months. If this hair grows I will burn my head.”

He captioned the post;

“Haircut of the year.”

