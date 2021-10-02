Bayelsa Amputee Comedian, Frankco Pere, Seeks Help To Get Married (Pictures)

Frankco Pere , a popular Amputee Comedian, Dancer and Actor from Bayelsa has solicited with the general public to patronize his palm wine business in order for him to raise money to marry the love of his life.

The popular comedian from Amassoma in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State has earlier posted on his official Facebook page that his marriage ceremony is coming up shortly and would like for well meaning People to support him.

The multi talented Comedian and dancer also seeked for help from well meaning Nigerians to promote his brand as a Comedian, Dancer and Actor.

Talkeet Media gathered that Francko Pere was shot some years ago while he was Performing at an event, which led to the amputation of his left leg, and since then he’s been into menial jobs to survive.

