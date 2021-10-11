BBNaija: ‘Boma And I Didn’t Have Sex’ – Tega (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega has again apologized to Nigerians for her relationship with fellow housemate, during the just-concluded season 6 edition of the reality show, Newspremises reports.

In an interview with with Chude Jideonwo, immediately after she reportedly disabled her Instagram account due to bullying from Nigerians, Tega said she and Boma never had sex in the house as people claim.

She maintained that they only kissed but said she’s aware that even that is wrong since she’s married.

According to her, she never set out to hurt anyone, adding that she was just going with the flow of the show.

She however, asked Nigerians to forgive her because she’s still a Nigerian and cannot be thrown away.

Watch her speak in the video below:

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJry82UfjIU][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/boma-and-i-didnt-have-sex-but-it-was-wrong-as-a-married-woman-to-be-kissing-tega-apologizes-for-her-behaviour-in-the-big-brother-naija-reality-show-video/

