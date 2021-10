Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Cross received N1M, iPhone 13, N500K and other gifts from his fans as he was being celebrated for his outing at the Big Brother Naija show, IgbereTV reports.

The high point of the event was when Cross’ mum who is a pastor gifted him a Holy Bible.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhyD3oKJM8

https://igberetvnews.com/1402337/bbnaija-cross-pastor-mum-gifts-bible-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...