BBNaija: I’ve Had Sugar Daddies In Nigeria – Angel

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel has disclosed that she’s dated sugar daddies in Nigeria.

Angel said this while having a conversation with Liquorose and Emmanuel in the garden on Saturday.

She noted that although she can have a relationship with her age mates, she loves to deal with older men because they come through in all ways and take care of her.

“I’ve had sugar daddies in Nigeria but I’ll prefer those in Dubai. They are so fine and rich.

“I can date someone my age but I just prefer to deal with older men, they always come through with finances and everything.

“Some of them just want your company, to show you off to their friends. I’ve done all those cruises before.

“I was just catching a cruise,” Angel said.

The winner of season 6 will be crowned tonight during the final eviction show on October 3rd.

The winner will go home with a grand prize worth N90m, including a brand new car.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/03/bbnaija-ive-had-sugar-daddies-in-nigeria-angel/

Cc: lalasticlala

