BBNaija: Reno Omokiri Drags Femi Fani-Kayode Over His 2020 Comment (Photo)

Reno Omokiri called out FFK on his IG handle about his old tweets about bbnaija

He wrote

As bbnaija ends, Nigerians should be reminded that a year ago, Femi Fani- Kayodr was condemning Nigerian youths for not being patriotic enough to save their country from buhari, like colonel Assimi Goïta, the youthful Mali coup leader, and instead focusing on Big Brother Naija. Exactly a year after he made that statement, Big Brother Fani- Kayodr who condemned Nigerian youths, was himself Commending Buhari. No be JuJu be that?

To borrow his own words “truly pitiful”

https://www.facebook.com/104117775380344/posts/104119728713482/?app=fbl

