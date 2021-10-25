BBNaija Season 6 Finalists On The Cover Of ThisDay Style Magazine (Photos)

BBNaija’s Angel Smith Excited At Being On The Cover Of Thisday Style Magazine (Photos)
…I thought I wouldn’t amount to anything” – Angel
Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Angel Smith took to her Instagram handle to express her excitement at appearing on the cover of Thisday Style Magazine, IgbereTV reports.
The Big Brother Naija season 6 finalists: Whitemoney, Pere, Angel, Cross, Liquorose and Emmanuel appeared on Thisday Style Magazine.
Sharing a photo of herself, Angel wrote;
“If you had told me earlier this year that I would be on the cover of a magazine, I would have laughed and rolled my eyes because I thought I wouldn’t amount to anything.
I’m overwhelmed and I am grateful. Overwhelmed because I never thought anything this amazing would happen to me and grateful for all the experiences that led me up to this point; I now know what it feels like to be proud of yourself. It was amazing working with the @thisdaystyle team for this front page magazine cover. If you want to read my interview, please buy today’s copy of @thisdaystyle. I am indeed beyond grateful that this opportunity was granted to me, I can only ever go up from here. Real hot girl sh*t, as per usual.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVaj8haIsVS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link