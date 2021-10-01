BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: 10 Life Lessons To Learn From The Season 6

Bbnaija Season 6 is Finally Coming to an End on Sunday, October 3rd!!

It is a BIG relief for Critics Who call the show Soft Porn, Satanic Show, Show for Pussy ass Niggar,etc..

Sunday Will be their Christmas Day!!

Despite Criticisms, There are Lots to Learn from d Show aside the Tasks and Presentations!!

I Give you 10 Life Strong Life Lessons to be learnt from dis Season 6!!

1. BE FIRM AS A LEADER

During Pere Reign as HOH, He was Firm in dealing with the housemates! He demanded Obedience and Did his Part by conducting affairs Properly..

Fans called him Idi Amin, Abacha, BuPere,etc but @the end, his housemates respected him as a Leader!!

2. DO NOT CRITICIZE A PERSON TOO MUCH

When you do this, You unknowingly Create Sympathy and likeness for that Person.. People called Angel, Ashawo, BF Snatcher, Okpo, etc but some persons Felt this was Bullying and Started to Like her!

3. SHOWCASE YOUR GOOD TALENTS..

WhiteMoney is such a Great Cook! Dude showed he can cook African and Intercontinental Dishes, effortlessly..It won him Lots of Fans!

4. DO NOT TRUST A PERSON COMPLETELY.

Pere trusted n helped Saga all throughout the Show only for Baba to Betray@the Dying minutes..

5.DONT TAKE SIDES WHEN PPLE FIGHT.

When Pere and WhiteMoney had dier Tiff, Cross sided WM and promised to Beat Pere..But he later became friends with Pere n ditched WM..

6. DO NOT OVERDO ACTS..

When you do Something and Pple applaud you, know when to Calm down.. Slawormiir doesn’t OverDo things. Sometimes, he will just Type ‘Damn Nigga, Issorite’..

Angel went overboard with her Sexuality/Ashawo vibes when she Flashed her Veejay! That action alone cost her lots of Fans!

7. TRY MAINTAIN CALMNESS IN TENSE SITUATIONS.

On the First Eviction Week, When Yerins and Beatrice were Possessed n Shaken by Fear, Yousef was Calm and went about his business cooly..Outer Display of Fear Gives you Away and Makes you so Vulnerable!!

8. DO NOT BRAG OR OVER-PROMISE!

Michael came and Wowed viewers, Saying he will be a Tornado in the House! Within 2 days, he turned to a lightless Breeze and Disappointed Everyone! Better not Promise@All..

9. FIGHT IF YOU HAVE THE POWER TO!

If you have the Resources to go War with a Person(competitor), Do not Hesitate to do so! NEVER fold ur arms!

Pere quickly targetted WM, Forced him to a Squabble, thereby Making WhiteMoney somewhat Afraid or@least Respectful of him!!

10. BE FOCUSED AND DISCIPLINED!

If you must achieve a Great Goal, Focus and Discipline should be your watchword..WM has Stayed Focussed in the Game! He Never veered from his Strategy/Plan@All..

This is Something to Learn from!!

So Dats it! In Life, We Learn Everyday! We can learn from TV Programmes, EPL, Telemundo, Bbnaija, GUS, etc!

Hi..

Lalasticlala, Please Let this Post Hit FP!

Thank you,Sire!!

