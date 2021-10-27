BBNaija Star, Cross Finally Breaks Silence Over His Viral Nude Video (Watch)

Cross, a former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, on Wednesday, addressed his viral n*de video, stating that the act was a simple mistake.

Cross had shared a n*ked video of himself on Snapchat and captioned it, “shower time.”

The video which has been deleted by the housemate on his platform went viral on social media on Wednesday, leading to various reactions from fans.

However, in an interview with TVC E Splash on the same day, the reality TV star stated that he mistakenly shared the photo on his Snapchat.

Cross stated that he wasn’t yet conversant with some of the new features on Snapchat, hence his mistake.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGGLv_M9iGY[/flash]

