Big Brother Naija star, Yousef has has announced the m death of his elder brother via his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

The reality show star shared the sad news on his Instagram page and also asked for prayers and condolences.

Hello everyone I just lost my eldest brother and I’m going to be off for a bit…Your prayers and condolences would be immensely appreciated…Thank you

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVfe0-pMlW0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

