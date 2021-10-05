BBNaija: Whitemoney Receives ₦30m Cash Prize, Car, House (Photos, Video)

The winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, 2021 reality show, WhiteMoney, has finally received his 30 Million Naira cheque.

received his cheque, a car and a house key from the organizers of the show.

The presentation was done live on BBNaija channel on DSTV on Monday, 3rd of October.

The grand prize contains ₦30m cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet and bitcoins courtesy of Patricia.

The winner also got a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, a top-of-the-range SUV from Innoson Motors, and a sponsored trip for two.

WhiteMoney defeated Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel, the top six BBNaija housemates, who contested for the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season this year.

He walked away with the N90m worth of prizes after scoring 47% votes.

WATCH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6zsc9Zag4w

