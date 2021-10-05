BBNaija: Whitemoney Sends Appreciation Message To His MoneyGeng Fans, Voters (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syPcW59IROA

Coming out of the house to realize i have got a whole lot of people rooting for me, My Fanmily, My own MoneyGeng, is totally what I didn’t see coming, I never thought I would be loved and accepted like this.

I can’t thank you guys enough for your involvement and willingness to partake in everything that concerned me. You guys gave me 100 over 100 no cap.

Seeing the love, support, defence has really shown how much you stood by me.

Ahh I no fit forget the goodies you all secured for me outside the house, you all went in hard and scored a touch down in Grand style.

You guys are really the reason for all the buzz I’m getting rn…

Thank you fanmily, for doing your extreme best beyond your comfort zone to get me thus far…I APPRECIATE YOU ALL!!!

Finally. Shoutout to my Ig family, twitter family,Facebook family, my Street Family, WMG whatsapp groups, WMG Telegram group!! I LOVE YOU ALL!!!

Who deeeyyyyy!!!!



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUpp0hZjCE8/?utm_medium=copy_link

