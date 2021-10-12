BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney Hospitalized (Video)

Whitemoney, winner of the just-concluded six edition of Big Brother Naija reality show, has reportedly been hospitalized 9 days after being announced as winner, Newspremises has learned.

A video of him laying on a hospital bed, taking a drip has been circulating the internet, but the reason for being admitted is still vague.

The video was shared on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, October 12, with the caption: “Good morning, break in transmission. We will be back shortly”.

