BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney Kneels Before Obi Cubana (Pix, Video)

BBNaija’s Whitemoney Kneels Before Obi Cubana, Worships Him As King (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija season 6 stars, Whitemoney and Angel met with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, and Whitemoney immediately knelt down to greet and appreciate the billionaire businessman on meeting him, IgbereTV reports.

In the video of the visit, Whitemoney can be seen dusting Obi Cubana’s shoes and hailing him, while Obi Cubana gave Angel a warm embrace.

According to reports, BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney and his colleague, Angel arrived Abuja on Sunday evening, 10th October 2021 ahead of Whitemoney’s special guest appearance at Obi Cubana’s club Hustle and Bustle for Sunday night.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF_EKg781yY

https://igberetvnews.com/1402572/bbnaijas-whitemoney-kneels-obi-cubana-worships-king-photos-video/

