BBNaija: You Saw Me & You Validated Me – Angel Appreciates Fans, Releases New Photos

BBNaija: “You Saw Me And You Validated Me” – Angel Releases First Photos After BBNaija As She Appreciates Fans

.

.

Ex shine ya eye housemate, Angel Smith, has taken to social media to share first photos after spending close to 3 months locked in the Big Brother Naija house, and they are really beautiful.

Being locked up in the shine ya eye house didn’t do her justice at all.

The reality star in a lengthy post, also appreciated her fans for their love and support.

Today I write not because of the pain but because of the joy borne from that pain. In the middle of the madness, I was able to find peace. I came out to witness the purest form of love; love that is given freely. To say I’m blessed would be a great understatement, I’m beyond that. It’s been amazing witnessing the love. I’m in awe that y’all, the Archangels saw me, I didn’t have to explain, you saw me and you validated me.

So here’s to the beginning of something absolutely beautiful for me and to be honest for all of you wonderful people because my win is your win and I know that even if I fail, I have people who will carry me back up. I’m looking forward to everything. Anoti, how dem wan kill Pesin wey don die before? I’m in love with every one of you and hey, don’t forget? Real hot girl shit, okay? Periodt.

#A21 #archangels



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUpzR2pAKwI/?utm_medium=copy_link

