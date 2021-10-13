BBNaija’s Angel Meets Davido (Photos)

BBNaija star, Angel met with singer, Davido this week and the duo had a great time together, NaijaCover Reports.

Davido and Angel had a good time together as both parties vibe to a hit song by Adekunle Gold.

Angel who couldn’t hide her excitement shared clips from the emotional moment on social media and it’s a move that has sparked reactions from her fans.

The young model showed her signature dance move as Davido also showed why he’s ranked among the best in the world of music.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU86tvVFuJU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

