BBNaija’s Bambam & Teddy-A’s Daughter Signs First Endorsement Deal (Photos)

Zendaya, daughter of BBNaija stars, Teddy A, and Bambam has signed her first major endorsement deal with the prestigious Ruff ‘n’ Tumble kids.

Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is an indigenous premium brand for quality children’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

The elated mother shared pictures of the signing ceremony on her official instagram page with the caption:

Our princess @zenadenibuyan signs her first major endorsement with the prestigious @ruffntumblekids

Thank you Mrs @adenikeogunlesi CEO @ruffntumble for loving our baby and trusting/giving her this opportunity to showcase your beautiful and elegant outfits!

Keep watching this space! Soo much more to come!

teamsoldout all roads lead to @ruffntumblekids stores nation wide and online! ����������❤️



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuSYucNmF2/?utm_medium=copy_link

