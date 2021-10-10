BBNaija’s Kayvee Celebrates World Mental Health Day (Photo)

Recall that Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee, was withdrawn from the BBNaija season six show over mental health issues.

Today is World Mental Health Awareness Day!!! As someone with a lived experience, I know how vital mental wellbeing is and how easy it is to be labelled, judged and seen through the lens of one’s mental health condition, especially as a public figure.

It hurt to read negative comments about my experience, but I then realised that the real problem is people’s limited knowledge about mental health. Mental health is simply how a person is faring with their psychological and emotional well-being.

The @bigbronaija show was a once in a lifetime opportunity and one I will always be grateful for. Although I intended to go far, when I noticed something wasn’t right with my emotional well-being, I did the best thing for myself by seeking help. I chose my well-being.

#WorldMentalHealthDay is a chance to talk about the importance of mental health, recognise the signs, triggers and getting help. Never be afraid to seek help. #FreeYourMind

Recovering was easier because I had my support network around me— family, friends, #KayVeeFC⚡️and well-wishers who uplifted me with their words.

This #WorldMentalHealthDay, I ask that we educate ourselves on mental health conditions and support those living with it. I hope to continue to use my voice for social advocacy.�⚡️

With all my love,

KayVee



Mr Kayvee

