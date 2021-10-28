BBNaija’s Omashola Looks Unkempt & Homeless Days After Hinting At Being Depressed

BBNaija’s Omashola Looking Unkempt And Homeless Days After Hinting Of Being Depressed (Photo, Video)

Days after he hinted at being depressed, Big Brother Naija star, Omashola was seen looking unkempt and homeless, IgbereTV reports.

His colleague, Ike Onyeoma shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote;

“I just hope this is some sort of skit or movie @sholzy23 After seeing your last post, should I be worried? You haven’t been active on social media since your last post…call me!”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVimt3_v_kq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJEDJi2HCCA

