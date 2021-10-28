BBNaija’s Omashola Shares New Video Of Himself Looking Clean After Looking Dirty

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6823699/bbnaija-omashola-looks-unkempt-homeless

Omashola took to his TikTok page to share a video which seems to be a complete version of the video in which he was seen looking unkempt and homeless, IgbereTV reports.

Some hours ago, the social media went buzzing when the Big Brother Naija star was seen in a viral video looking unkempt and homeless days after he hinted at suffering depression.

His colleague, Ike Onyema who shared the video was worried, wondering if the video was real or a skit. He revealed that all attempts to reach Omashola had proved abortive.

However, in the new video which looked like a music video, Omashola was seen looking unkempt. But in other parts of the same video, he was neatly dressed while singing with two white ladies standing at his right and left-hand side. One of the ladies was carrying a box with stacks of money.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJHceDqjzA0

https://igberetvnews.com/1404503/bbnaijas-omashola-shares-new-video-looking-clean-looking-dirty/

