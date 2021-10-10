BBNaija’s Whitemoney Fulfills Promise; Gifts Cross A New Pair Of Shoes (Pix, Video)

BBNaija’s Whitemoney Fulfills His Promise; Gifts Cross A New Pair of Shoes (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Cross shared a video of the moment his colleague and winner of the sixth season of the show fulfilled a promised he made to him while they were still in the house months ago, IgbereTV reports.

During their time in the house, Whitemoney promised Cross a nice gift after the show. Their colleague, Emmanuel was also present when Whitemoney gifted Cross a pair of black Prada boots.

As Whitemoney presented the gift to Cross, Cross was heard saying, “guys, Whitemoney promised me my gift, and apparently, it came“. And they hugged each other.

Cross also wrote as caption for the video, He promised me this in the house and look at this beauty. Thanks buddy

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU1-xbpgpP8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zihprvh_QAQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...