‘Before You Start A Relationship With Anyone, Do This…’

People usually do not ask vital question nor make useful findings about the person they’ll like to start a relationship with, simple things like knowing our partners HIV status, blood group or genotype are one of many things to know first.

Know that people may appear healthy and attractive on the outside, but may have dreaded illnesses or medical conditions inside, some of which may be asymptomatic. Before you date anyone know their health status, if possible both of you should run a complete medical check on urselves and openly make the results known urselves.

E get why

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...